Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls LIVE streaming! When and where to watch in India, FPJ’s dream 11 tips

Puneri Paltan will take on Bengaluru Bulls in the second match of Pro Kabaddi League 2018 on Sunday. Paltan have had a good start to the season with two victories in their first three games. Bengaluru Bulls will go to the match after a brief break and will be looking to continue their unbeaten run. The Bulls have been phenomenal so far in the PKL with two victories in two games. Pawan Shehrawat with 32 points in 2 games has been the star player for the Bulls as they look strong both in defence and attack.

Rohit Kumar is not in his best forms for the Bulls with just 4 raid points to his name in two games. He will have to step up and deliver against Puneri Paltan tonight to ensure his team keeps on winning. Meanwhile, Ashish Sangwan has been outstanding in the defence for the Bulls and has 10 tackle points from two games.

Watch Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls match on these channels.

The match will be available to watch on Star Sports network. (Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD) from 9:00 PM onwards.

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls match will be live streaming on these apps.

The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

