Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha LIVE streaming, when and where to watch in India, FPJ’s dream 11 tips

Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha will paly against each other in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2018 today at Motilal Nehru School of Sports stadium in Haryana. Both the teams played their last match against each other which ended in Patna’s victory.

The three times defending champions Patna Pirates, suffered loss in the first match against Tamil Thalaivas but later bounced back to beat UP Yoddha in the second match. Now they again have to play against UP Yoddha again and they will look to repeat same performance to beat them this time too. The Pardeep Narwal led team is blessed with strong raiders like Deepak Narwal, Tushar Patil and Viaks Jaglan along with Pardeep himself.

On the other hand, UP Yoddha lost to Patna in the last match by a very close margin of 2 points. This time, UP will look to avenge their defeat against Patna. With tough raider Rishank Devadiga in the lead, UP has the ability to outclass Patna.

Watch Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha match on these channels.

The match will be available to watch on Star Sports network. (Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD) from 7:30 PM onwards.

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha match will be live streaming on these apps.

The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Here is the dream 11 tips for Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha.

Rishank Devadiga, Pardeep Narwal, Tushar Patil, Ravinder Kumar, Rshank Devadiga, Shrikant Jadhav and Jeeva Kumar.