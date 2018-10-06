Pro Kabaddi league 2018 Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas LIVE streaming, when and where to watch in India

Defending champions Patna Pirates will take on home team Tamil Thalaivas in the first clash of the season six of Pro Kabaddi which will see 12 captains unveil the coveted trophy here.

Watch Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas match on these channels.

The match will be available to watch on Star Sports network. (Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD) from 7:30 PM onwards.

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas match will be live streaming on these apps.

The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Captains from all the teams came together on one stage to unveil the trophy and decoded their strategy for the season. Talking about the famous Dubki, Pardeep Narwal said, “I will never stop doing the dubki. This season along with the dubki, I have worked on multiple strategic moves to counter our opponents. For Patna Pirates, one of the most challenging teams we believe is Puneri Paltan because their defence is very strong.

The inaugural ceremony will be a star-studded affair, with eminent sports icons and film personalities expected to attend. With many firsts this season, the caravan will travel to Kochi for the play-offs and the grand finale will be held in Mumbai on January 5.