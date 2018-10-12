Pro Kabaddi League 2018 LIVE streaming! When and where to watch in India, FPJ’s dream 11 for Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi

With the start of Haryana leg, Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi are set to face each other in the second match today in Pro Kabaddi League 2018. Both the teams are in the Zone A.

Puneri Paltan has played 2 matches in the league so far in which one ended in tie, while the other ended in Pune’s victory. Nitin Tomar, Rajesh Mondal and Akshay Jadhav are the powerful raiders in Pune’s squad. Pune is on the top of Zone A points table and they will try to keep top spot by bagging victory against Dabang Delhi today.

On the other hand, Dabang Delhi has played only one match till now against Gujarat Fortunegiants which ended in a tie. Delhi showed spectacular comeback in that match and escaped defeat in the end. With the combination of great raiders like Shabeer Bapu and Yogesh Hooda, Delhi can give a great challenge to Pune’s defence. The presence of Joginder Narwal and Ravinder Pawal in the defence is an added advantage.

Watch Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi match on these channels.

The match will be available to watch on Star Sports network. (Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD) from 7:30 PM onwards.

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi match will be live streaming on these apps.

The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Here is the dream 11 for Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi.

Rajesh Mondal, Akshay Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Sandeep Narwal, Shabeer Bapu, Yogesh Hooda, Vishal Mane.