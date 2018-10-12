Pro Kabaddi League 2018 LIVE streaming! When and where to watch in India, FPJ’s dream 11 for Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

Haryana Leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2018 is starting from today and host Haryana Steelers will play against Gujarat Fortunegiants in the first match. Both the teams are playing their second match in Pro Kabaddi 2018 tournament and are yet to register a victory.

Haryana Steelers played their first match against Puneri Paltan and suffered a big defeat by 34-22. Currently they are at the bottom of the Zone A points table with one defeat in one match. Things can change for Haryana now as they have six consecutive matches in Haryana leg. Monu Goyat, Vikash Khandola and Wazir Singh the most crucial raiders for Haryana. Haryana’s defence is reason to worry as they don’t have experienced defenders in their team.

Gujarat Fortunegiants, on the other hand, has star raider Mahendra Rajput in their team along with Ajay Kumar. Both these raiders can be a threat to Haryana’s defence. Gujarat ended their first match in a tie against Dabang Delhi and they will be eager to register their first victory in the league.

