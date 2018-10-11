Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi LIVE streaming, when and where to watch in India, FPJ’s dream 11

Today is the last day of the Chennai leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2018 and Jaipur Pink panthers are going to play against Dabang Delhi in the first match. Both the teams are playing their second match in the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 and yet to mark their first victory.

Jaipur Pink Panthers started their journey yesterday with their match against U Mumba. In spite of keeping a lead in the start, Jaipur lost to U Mumba at the end with 39-32 score. Today, the most experienced raiders Anup Kumar and Deepak Hooda has the responsibility to lead team to victory. The weak defence of Jaipur is a cause to worry about, and they need to overcome it in today’s match so as to defeat Dabang Delhi.

Dabang Delhi started the tournament with a tie against Fortune Giants in the first match and they are yet to bag their first victory in the tournament. Delhi has some powerful raiders like Ravinder Pahal and Rajesh Narwal who can give a tough challenge to Jaipur. Vishal Mane and Shabeer Bapu are great defenders in the team. Plus, Meraj Sheykh is also a valuable asset for Delhi.

Here is the dream 11 for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi.

Vishal Mane, Shabeer Bapu, Ravinder Pahal, Anup Kumar, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Shabeer Bapu and K Selvamani.