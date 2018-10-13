Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba LIVE streaming, when and where to watch in India, FPJ’s dream 11 tips

Haryana Steelers have some world class raiders like Monu Goyat and Wazir Singh. Haryana also defeated Gujarat Fortunegiants in the previous match and they will be high on confidence after that. Haryana Steelers started the Haryana leg with victory and they will seek to maintain the winning momentum for them.

On the other hand, U Mumba impressed everyone by defeating Jaipur Pink Panthers in the previous match. Under the captainship of defender Fazel Atrachali, U Mumba has a great hold on its defence which is the key strength of the team.

Watch Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba match on these channels.

The match will be available to watch on Star Sports network. (Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD) from 7:30 PM onwards.

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba match will be live streaming on these apps.

The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Here is the dream 11 tips for Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba.

Abhishek Singh, Darshan Kadian, Fazel Atrachali, Monu Goyat, Amit Singh, Wazir Singh and Arun Kumar.