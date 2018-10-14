Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan LIVE streaming, when and where to watch in India, FPJ’s dream 11 tips

Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan will play against each other in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2018 today at Motilal Nehru School of Sports stadium in Haryana. This is the third match of Haryana Steelers in the Haryana leg. Both the teams earlier played against each other during the Chennai leg and the match ended in Puneri Paltan’s victory.

After defeating Gujarat Fortunegiants in the first match of Haryana leg, Haryana Steelers suffered a big defeat to U Mumba by 26-53. Today, they have to face Puneri Paltan who is also a powerful team in Pro Kabaddi 2018 league. Monu Goyat, Wazir Singh and Vikash Kandola have to lead their team in effective way against Pune, so as to bounce back in the Haryana leg.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan bagged a big victory over Haryana during the Chennai leg by 34-22. Pune will be well aware about the weaknesses of Haryana and they will look to concentrate on same things even today.

Watch Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan match on these channels.

The match will be available to watch on Star Sports network. (Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD) from 7:30 PM onwards.

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan match will be live streaming on these apps.

The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Here is the dream 11 tips for Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan.

Vikash Kandola, Amit Singh, Akshay Jadhav, Nitin tomar, Rajesh Mondal, Girish Ernak and Sandeep Narwal.