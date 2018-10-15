Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers LIVE streaming, when and where to watch in India, FPJ’s dream 11 tips

In the Haryana leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2018 today, host Haryana Steelers will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers at Motilal Nehru School of Sports stadium in Haryana. Both the teams are in Zone A.

In the last two days, Haryana Steelers has faced two consecutive defeats against U Mumba and Puneri Paltan. Against U Mumba, Haryana lost 26-53 and against Pune, they lost 27-45. The huge defeats must have put the Haryana on back foot and players under pressure. Today, Haryana needs to bag a victory so as to gain back their confidence in the league.

On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers are playing their second match today after loss to U Mumba in the previous match. The team has some new faces this season and is trying to achieve the tag of winners as they bagged in the very first season of Pro Kabaddi League. Anup Kumar, Deepak Hooda and K Selvamani are some of the crucial raiders in the team, who can create a tough situation for Haryana.

Watch Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match on these channels.

The match will be available to watch on Star Sports network. (Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD) from 7:30 PM onwards.

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match will be live streaming on these apps.

The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Here is the dream 11 tips for Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Anup Kumar, K Selvamani, Mohit Chillar, Deepak Hooda, Monu Goyat, Wazir Singh and Amit Singh.