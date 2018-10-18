Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi LIVE streaming! When and where to watch in India, FPJ’s dream 11 tips

Today is the last day of Haryana leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2018 and hosts Haryana Steelers will play against Danbag Delhi in the first match at Motilal Nehru School of Sports stadium in Sonepat.

Haryana Steelers will look to end their losing streak today with their match against Dabang Delhi. Haryana is facing a tough time in Haryana leg at present, losing four of the five matches they have played so far. After winning first match against Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana has lost four back-to-back to matches which has definitely shattered the confidence of players.

Although Monu Goyat, Wasir Singh and Vikash Kandola are trying their best for the team, Haryana Steelers is losing matches continuously at their home ground. This has led to the team getting second last spot in Zone A points table even after playing 6 matches.

On other hand, Dabang Delhi has not played many matches till now but they have shown great efforts in the two matches they played. In the first match, they made an astonishing comeback to tie the match in the end 32-32 against Gujarat Fortunegiants. In the second match, Delhi outclassed the powerful Puneri Paltans.

With well-known and experienced players like Joginder Narwal, Vishal Mane, Ravinder Pawal, Meraj Sheykh and Rajesh Narwal, Delhi will be looking for a victory against Haryana, which is battling poor form at present.

