Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Dabangg Delhi vs Bengal warriors LIVE streaming! When and where to watch in India, FPJ’s dream 11 tips

Dabang Delhi will clash with Bengal Warriors in the first game of the Pro Kabaddi League on Sunday. Delhi lost a match against Haryana Steelers in their last game and will look to end Bengal Warriors’ unbeaten streak on Sunday. Bengal Warriors played out an 40-40 draw against UP Yoddha in their last game to remain unbeaten in the competition.

Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers defeated Dabang Delhi by a narrow margin of three points. Delhi will be wanting to bounce back from the defeat and strike back to winning ways. With the likes of Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane in their defence, Dabang Delhi’s defence will be a tough nut to crack for the Bengal Warriors.

