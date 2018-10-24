Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers LIVE streaming! When and where to watch in India, FPJ’s dream 11 tips

Today is the last day of Pune leg in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2018. Bengaluru Bulls will be facing Haryana Steelers in the first match at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Pune. Haryana and Bengaluru are on the 4th position in zone A and zone B points table respectively.

Bengaluru has played only three matches till now in the league in which they have bagged two victories. Bengaluru bagged victories in first two matches, both against Tamil Thalaivas. They lost the third match to Puneri Paltan with a narrow margin of two points. Bengaluru has played against only two teams in the league so far. With top raiders like Rohit Kumar and Kashiling Adake in the team, Bengaluru is expected to dominate Haryana Steelers today.

Talking about Haryana Steelers, the team is amongst the least successful teams in the league so far. Haryana team succumbed during their home leg, facing huge defeats against opponents. The team has lost five matches out of seven they played, however, Haryana registered victory against Dabang Delhi in their previous match. Victory in today’s match can give Haryana a great comeback in the tournament. Haryana has more experience than Bengaluru in the league so far, which can act in former’s favour today.

Watch Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers on these channels.

The match will be available to watch on Star Sports network. (Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD) from 7:30 PM onwards.

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers match will be live streaming on these apps.

The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Here is the dream 11 team for Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers.

Rohit Kumar, Kashiling Adake, Pawan Kumar, Monu Goyat, Vikash Kandola, Amit Singh and Mayur Shivtarkar.