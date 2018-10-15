Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans LIVE streaming, when and where to watch in India, FPJ’s dream 11 tips

Bengal Warriors will play their second match in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2018 today against Telugu Titans. The match will be played at Motilal Nehru School of Sports in Haryana. Both the teams have not faced any defeat till now in the league.

Bengal Warriors emerged victorious in their earlier match against UP Yoddha by winning it 36-27. Raider Maninder Singh is in great form and he is the key player for Bengal at present. In defence, Ran Singh is the player on which the team can rely on. Jang Kun Lee can also emerge dangerous for Telugu Titans owing to his raiding skills.

On the other hand, Telugu Titans has played two matches before and bagged victory in both of them. Titans is also on top of points table in Zone B. Titans has Rahul Chaudhary, the leading points scorer in Pro Kabaddi league among raiders and the foundation behind Titans’ success. Also, Abozar Mighani is providing great support to the team in defence, which was quite visible in last match against UP Yoddha when he bagged 6 tackle points.

