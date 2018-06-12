Prajnesh qualifies for his first ATP World Tour event

New Delhi : Indian Davis Cupper Prajnesh Gunneswaran qualified for the singles main draw of an ATP World event for the first time in his career when he defeated Christian Harrison in the final round of the Mercedes Cup Qualifiers in Stuttgart, Germany.

The left-handed Indian, who touched his career-best rank of 169 on Monday, got the better of his American opponent 6-3 4-6 6-3 in the second round of the Euro 729,340 grass court event. Prajnesh, who could have played at the French Open as ‘lucky loser’ but missed out since he had confirmed participation in an event in Italy, is satisfied at his progress.

“I am happy to make it to my first ATP main draw. Especially since it’s my first tournament on grass. I look forward to continuing the good run I have had in the last few months and keep pushing my limits,” Prajnesh told PTI from Stuttgart.

The 28-year-old Chennai lad said the transition from clay to grass was smooth for him.

“Surprisingly yes. But I also worked on some grass court specific stuff in the last few weeks so I came here ready. My serve helps me a lot on grass so that is something that can always keep me in the match. But yes. I have made the transition quickly,” he said.

He will face Canadian World No. 23 Denis Shapovalov in the opening round.

Career-best rank

Top-ranked Indian singles player Yuki Bhambri on Monday jumped nine places to 84 while Prajnesh Gunneswaran touched a career-best rank of 169 after climbing 14 spots on the ranking ladder.

Yuki had crashed out in the first round of the French Open but made quarterfinals at the Surbiton Challenger to gain 30 points from the two events.

Prajnesh, who missed out on playing his maiden Grand Slam as ‘lucky loser’ at Roland Garros, has had a good first half of the season, winning his maiden singles Challenger trophy apart from an ITF Futures title.