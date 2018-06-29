Portugal-Uruguay more than Ronaldo v Suarez

Kratovo : Portugal defender Bruno Alves said Saturday’s World Cup last-16 clash with Uruguay will be more than simply a battle between Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez.

The European champions will face Uruguay in Sochi for a place in the quarter-finals after finishing as runners-up behind Spain in Group B.

Uruguay won all three of their group matches, beating hosts Russia 3-0 in their last outing, and are the only team yet to concede a goal at the tournament.

Real Madrid forward Ronaldo has scored four of Portugal’s five goals so far, while Barcelona star Suarez netted against Saudi Arabia and Russia.

“I don’t think it will be a duel between Suarez and Ronaldo,” Alves said on Thursday.

“It’s a match between the two teams, Portugal and Uruguay, and we’ll do everything we can to win.” Portugal survived a late scare against Iran on Monday, as Ronaldo missed a penalty and was fortunate to escape a red card for an elbow.

“At this stage we still believe we have room for improvement,” Alves said.