Police probe fraud of England tour cash at Sri Lanka Cricket

Colombo: Criminal investigators were called in Monday to investigate an alleged USD 5.5 million fraud at Sri Lanka Cricket involving money from a looming England tour, officials said.

Detectives from the police Criminal Investigation Department went to the offices of the national governing body in Colombo to begin a probe, a police source said.

Official sources said the USD 5.5 million was for television rights for the upcoming England tour of Sri Lanka involving five ODI matches, a lone T20 and three Tests between October 10 and November 27.

The board said it had lodged a complaint with the police over an attempt to siphon off money, but managed to prevent the fraud.

“The fraudulent act was found, before it was executed through bogus means,” the board said in a statement, adding that it had begun an audit of accounts following the discovery.

Police said they have taken documents from the financial section of Sri Lanka Cricket and further investigations were under way.