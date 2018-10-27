PKL 2018: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba LIVE streaming! When and where to watch in India, FPJ’s dream 11 tips

Patna Pirates will take on U Mumba on the second day of their home leg today. Both the teams belong to different zones. While U Mumba is from Zone A, Patna belongs to Zone B.

With captain Atrachali-led defence, U Mumba has been easily able to outclass opponents in their previous matches. Except for Puneri Paltan, U Mumba has defeated every other team they faced, bagging the 2nd position in Zone A points table. Today, they need to show their strength at Patna’s home ground. The biggest source of points in raiding zone is Siddharth Desai, who has been dangerous against opponents in recent matches. U Mumba would be high on confidence due to their massive victory (41-20) in the last match against Telugu Titans. However, the stakes are high today as U Mumba face Patna Pirates at the latter’s home ground.

Patna Pirates started their home leg with a great victory over U Mumba, where the former did not even allow the latter to bag bonus point. Pardeep Narwal is showing the same magical performance at present, which he showed in previous three editions of Pro Kabaddi League. Even the new raider Manjeet is proving to be of great support to Narwal, bagging points in tough situations like do-or-die raids. Victories in home leg is very crucial for a team to move forward in the league, and Patna will play today’s match with that thought in mind.

