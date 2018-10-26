PKL 2018: Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas LIVE streaming! When and where to watch in India, FPJ’s dream 11 tips

written by FPJ Web Desk
Pro Kabaddi League has entered a new stage as Patna leg is starting from today. Gujarat Fortune Giants and Tamil Thalaivas will play the second match tonight, which will be held at Patliputra sports complex in Patna.

In their three matches played so far, Gujarat has achieved just one victory. As one match against Dabang Delhi ended in a tie, Gujarat has only suffered one loss till now. Since Zone A team Gujarat achieved victory against mighty Puneri Paltan in their previous match, their players would be high on confidence in today’s match. Sachin and Parvesh Bhainswal are the top players in raiding and defence zone respectively for the team.

Today Gujarat will face Tamil Thalaivas, the least successful team in Zone B. Tamil Thalaivas succumbed to defeats in the start of the league itself, when they lost most of the home leg matches. Interestingly, Tamil Thaliavas also defeated Puneri Paltan in their last match, which came as a total surprise for Kabaddi fans.  It will be interesting to see how Tamil Thalaivas perform in today’s match. The raiding department depends largely on Ajay Thakur, who has been on fire right from the start of the tournament.

Watch Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Gujarat Fortune Giants and Tamil Thalaivas on these channels.

The match will be available to watch on Star Sports network. (Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD) from 7:30 PM onwards.

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas match will be live streaming on these apps.

The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Here is the dream 11 team for Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas.

Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chillar, Sachin, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Jasvir Singh and Darshan J.

