PKL 2018: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants LIVE streaming, when and where to watch in India, FPJ’s dream team

On the third day of Chennai leg today, Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Fortunegiants will play against each other in the Pro Kabaddi 2018 tournament. This is the first match of both the teams in the present season of Pro Kabaddi League and both will look to make a positive start with victory.

Dabang Delhi is loaded with experience of senior players like Vishal Mane, Rajesh Narwal and Meraj Sheykh. Vishal Mane is great player in defence while Rajesh Narwal is a powerful raider for Delhi. Moreover, Iranian player Meraj Sheykh is a crucial asset to the team.

On the other hand, Gujarat Fortunegiants is also a powerful team. The tall Mahendra Rajput has great raiding skills and he is the key player for Gujarat. He has also proved beneficial in do-or-die raid, which is an important aspect in a game of Kabaddi.

Watch Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match on these channels.

The match will be available to watch on Star Sports network. (Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD) from 7:30 PM onwards.

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match will be live streaming on these apps.

The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Here is the dream team Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Vishal Mane, Meraj Sheykh, Shabeer Bapu, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rajesh Narwal, Mahendra Rajput and Joginder Narwal.