Pitch Perfect: Virat Kohli , Anushka Sharma to tie knot in December?

— By FPJ Bureau | Oct 25, 2017 07:27 am
Mumbai: Tongues are wagging about an impending big fat Indian wedding — that of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. On Monday evening, cricket circles were abuzz that the Indian Captain had asked the BCCI for time off in December, and wanted to be excused from the Test Matches and One Day Internationals scheduled for the month. The 29-year-old-cricketer cited personal reasons and did not elaborate.

As soon as the journos got the wind of it, the buzz was that “it is because of the much awaited wedding.”What really had the social media lapping up the rumour was a wedding-theme advertisement that Kohli and Anushka have done together. On screen, they are shown exchanging endearing ‘vows,’ looking dotingly at each other, and leaving little doubt that reel and real life would converge at some point.

But apparently fans of both the cricketer and the actor will have to bide their time. When asked about the speculated December wedding, the talent agency which manages Anushka’s career, told NDTV: “These are just rumours doing the rounds. No truth to it.” In a recent interview to NDTV, Anushka had also denied any plans of starting a restaurant business with Virat, saying: “The information was wrong.”


But there is no denying that  the Team India captain has asked  for time off in December, possibly  because it has been a hectic year  for him.

