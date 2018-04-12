PIFA Colaba overcome spirited CBI

Mumbai : PIFA Colaba SC scored a hard-fought 1-0 win against a spirited Central Bank of India in an evenly contested Elite Division match of the MDFA Leagues, played at the Cooperage on Wednesday.

The Colaba outfit managed to get the crucial breakthrough when striker Nikhil Prabhu found the back of the net in the 43rd minute.

Central Bank put up a determined approach in the second period and tried their best to find the equaliser but the goal proved elusive and they had to end up on the losing side.

Results (First Div): ICL Payyade 3 (Olaide Aaron, Michael Daniel, Sumedh Srinivasan) beat FC India (MFC) 0. Super Div: GM Sports Club 3 (Krishna Sakat, Aloysious Fernandes, Rishabh Vishwakarma) beat SBI.