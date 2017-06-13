Photos: Indian High Commission in London hosts Team India, advises them to maintain distance from Mallya

The Indian High Commission in London, U.K. hosted a reception for the Indian Cricket Team, who is in the country for the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy tournament, on Monday evening. Team India is set to play against Bangladesh in the semi-final of Champions Trophy on June 15 to book a place in the final.

The Virat Kohli-led side got suited and booted for the high-profile event. Amongst the ones who attended the high-profile soiree were skipper Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, coach Anil Kumble and other members of the Indian squad.

We clean up nice �� pic.twitter.com/8boiOq5IKG — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 12, 2017

#NoCaptionNeeded � A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Jun 12, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

Defending champions India have made their way to the semifinals of the ongoing tournament after defeating the top ranked ODI team South Africa on Sunday by eight wickets. They started the tournament on a good note as they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 124 runs in their opening match. However, Kohli’s team saw a shock defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in their second match, leaving the clash against South Africa as the decider for a semifinal spot. Meanwhile, the Indian High Commission has sent an advisory asking Team India and BCCI officials to maintain distance from the liquor baron Vijay Mallya in every possible manner.

Earlier, on Monday, acting president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CK Khanna confirmed that Anil Kumble has been given a contract extension and will remain the coach of the Indian team for the upcoming West Indies tour. The decision was taken by the Committee of Administrators (CoA), after consulting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary and chief executive officer Rahul Johri on Monday.