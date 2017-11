Photos: Cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar ties the knot with Nupur Nagar in Meerut

Team India speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar finally tied the knot with Nupur Nagar on Thursday. Earlier, this morning, some of the pictures from Mehendi and Haldi celebrations were doing rounds on social media.

#BhuviWedaNupur Marriage Time! #Repost @abpnewstv #BhuvneshwarKumar #Nupur A post shared by Its Indian Sports 🇮🇳 (@itsindiansports) on Nov 23, 2017 at 1:17am PST

Our handsome dulha 😍😍 @imbhuvi #bhuviwedsnupur #imbhuvifc #bhuvian #bhuvi #bhuvikishadi #Bhuvneshwarkumar A post shared by BHUVIANS 💟💞💘 BhuvneshwarKumar (@imbhuvifc) on Nov 23, 2017 at 12:17am PST

@imbhuvi @nupurnagar 😍😍 #bhuvikishadi #Nuvikishaadi #bhuviwedsnupur #bhuvian #bhuvi #Bhuvneshwarkumar A post shared by BHUVIANS 💟💞💘 BhuvneshwarKumar (@imbhuvifc) on Nov 23, 2017 at 12:41am PST

DULHE RAJA 😍😍 Bhuvi ki baarat 😍😍❤ @imbhuvi @nupurnagar #nuvianSuhani #bhuvikishadi #BhuviWedsNupur #bhuvneshwarkumar #bhuvi #nuvi Vc- @bhuvi_addicted A post shared by Official Bhuvi ❤ Nupur Loverz (@bhuvi.nupur.loverz) on Nov 23, 2017 at 2:10am PST

Humare Dhule raja Ghodi par chadh gaye💫😻 Waiting for more pictures❤️❤️@imbhuvi @nupurnagar❣. . . . 💜#BhuvneshwarKumar #BhuviKiShaadi #BhuviWedsNupur #NupurNagar @imbhuvi @nupurnagar 💜 A post shared by Indian Cricket Team Fan Page ✨ (@ict_girl) on Nov 23, 2017 at 12:52am PST

🌸 And thisssss❤️ @imbhuvi @nupurnagar #BhuvneshwarKumar #BhuviWedsNupur #BhuviKiShaadi #BleedBlue #IndianCricketTeam 💙 A post shared by Indian Cricket Team FanClub💙 (@bleed.bluee) on Nov 22, 2017 at 11:38pm PST

Bhuvi announced the wedding date after the conclusion of the 1st Test against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in a video shared by teammate Shikhar Dhawan.

Check out some beautiful pictures of the pre-wedding ceremony.

Bhuvi 😘😍 . . . ♡ #BhuvneshwarKumar @imbhuvi ♡ A post shared by Indian Cricket Team Fan Page ✨ (@ict_girl) on Nov 22, 2017 at 7:24pm PST

😍😍💕 #Bhuvi #BhuvneshwarKumar#Bhuvian_Shreya #Bhuvian#ImBhuviFC #BhuviandNupur #BhuviwedsNupur A post shared by BHUVIANS 💟💞💘 BhuvneshwarKumar (@imbhuvifc) on Nov 22, 2017 at 5:37pm PST

🌼 One more from the Mehendi ceremony yesterday. 😍❤️ #BhuvneshwarKumar #BhuviKiShaadi #BhuviWedsNupur #BleedBlue #IndianCricketTeam 💙 A post shared by Indian Cricket Team FanClub💙 (@bleed.bluee) on Nov 22, 2017 at 5:21pm PST

Sangeet pics 😍😍 @imbhuvi #bhuvi #bhuvian #Bhuvneshwarkumar #bhuvikishaadi #bhuviwedsnupur A post shared by BHUVIANS 💟💞💘 BhuvneshwarKumar (@imbhuvifc) on Nov 23, 2017 at 12:15am PST

Haldi & mehndi celebration pics 😍😍 @imbhuvi @nupurnagar #bhuvian #bhuvikishaadi #bhuvi #BhuvneshwarKumar A post shared by BHUVIANS 💟💞💘 BhuvneshwarKumar (@imbhuvifc) on Nov 22, 2017 at 8:04am PST

Mehndi celebration 😍😍 @nupurnagar @imbhuvi #bhuvian #bhuvi #imbhuvifc #BhuvneshwarKumar A post shared by BHUVIANS 💟💞💘 BhuvneshwarKumar (@imbhuvifc) on Nov 22, 2017 at 7:45am PST

😍😍😍 #Bhuvi #BhuvneshwarKumar #Bhuvian_Shreya#WeLoveBhuvi #BhuviandNupur #BhuviwedsNupur A post shared by BHUVIANS 💟💞💘 BhuvneshwarKumar (@imbhuvifc) on Nov 22, 2017 at 3:03am PST

The speedster, who will be missing the next two Tests against Sri Lanka, was seen enjoying his Mehndi ceremony on Wednesday. Following the marriage, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the pacer will not take any further part in the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Indian cricketers will not be able to attend Bhuvi’s wedding as they are in Nagpur for the second Test starting November 24.