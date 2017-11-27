Phillip Hughes 3rd death anniversary: Australian players pay tribute
Melbourne: Australian cricket team on Monday paid tribute to former opener Phillip Hughes on his third death anniversary.
Remembering their former teammate, the Australian players wore black armbands on the final day of the opening Ashes Test, which was eventually won by the hosts by 10 wickets against England at the Gabba, Brisbane. Meanwhile, opener David Warner looked up to the sky after he reached 63 not out, which was also Hughes’ score when he was tragically hit in the head while batting in a Sheffield Shield game in 2014, during Australia’s second innings in Brisbane.
The Barmy Army, an organisation aimed at helping cricket fans watch and support the England cricket team play all over the world, also paid homage to the late left-hander by chanting “There’s only one Phillip Hughes” to the tune of ‘Winter Wonderland’ during the opening session of the fifth day of the match.
The Australian cricketers took to their social media handles to pay tribute to Hughes.
Right-hand batsman Glenn Maxwell, who has recently smashed 278 at a strike rate of 87.42 in Sheffield Shield game, tweeted “Big day for @CricketAus to go 1-0 up in the Ashes, 3 years on after Phil passed away. Always in our hearts and minds Hughesy. #RIP #408.”
— Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) November 26, 2017
Former fast bowler Mitchell Johnson, who had also played alongside Hughes for the national cricket team, posted – “Miss you bro 408 always with us” – on Twitter.
— Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) November 26, 2017
“3 years have passed and I’m still missing you bro #408,” said Captain Steve Smith on the social networking website.
— Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) November 26, 2017
Hughes was the 408th player to represent the national side in the Test cricket and had played 26 Test matches during his career, which ended untimely. Right-arm fast bowler and Hughes’ close friend Peter Siddle also remembered him.
“This time of the year is always the hardest. We will always miss you brazzy! #408,” tweeted Siddle.
— Peter Siddle (@petersiddle403) November 26, 2017
While Former wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist tweeted “3 years. RIP Phil Hughes.”
— Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) November 26, 2017
Hughes was struck on the back of the neck by a bouncer while batting for the West End Redbacks in a Sheffield Shield match against New South Wales at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 25, 2014. Two days later, the 25-year-old South Australian batsman died in the hospital as a result of a traumatic basal subarachnoid haemorrhage caused by the blow.