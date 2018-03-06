‘Personal insults’ behind Warner-De Kock row

Durban : Personal insults were at the root of a row between Australia’s David Warner and South Africa’s Quinton de Kock during the tea break of the fourth day of the first Test, their captains said.

The incident is in the hands of match referee Jeff Crowe, with no immediate clarity about when a decision could be expected.

“The umpires needed to ensure proper behaviour on the field. From what I’ve heard there was a lot of personal stuff being said, to and from. Who started it, I don’t know. If it was happening on the field it should have been nipped in the bud. The fact that it spilled over after the field shouldn’t have happened. I heard the commotion and went outside and just asked David to go into his dressing room. It needs to stay on the field when you are chirping each other. There need to be boundaries on that.”

Du Plessis said he expected aggression from the opposition when he played against Australia. “I’m certainly not sitting here complaining about it. I was disappointed to see the way it unfolded but I expect a tough series and I look forward to the battle.” He also said De Kock was unaffected by the incident.

“What was said and done during that interval was regrettable on both sides. Quinton got personal and evoked an emotional response from Davey. Those things are not on from both sides. Getting personal on the field is crossing the line in my opinion,” said Australian captain Steve Smith. He acknowledged his players were “certainly very chirpy on the field”. But he said that as far as he aware his players had not got personal with De Kock. Smith said he hoped the remaining three Tests would be played in the right spirit but added: “We play our best cricket when we’re aggressive, when we’re in the fight together and hunting as a pack as one. We’re working for each other and backing our mates up in the field. That’s part of being an Australian.”