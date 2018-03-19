Percy Patel, Rajeev Adani romp to convincing wins

Mumbai : Making optimum advantage of playing on their home tables and in familiar surroundings, Percy Patel and Rajeev Adani, both of Matunga Gymkhana went on to record convincing 4-0 wins in their respective best-of-7 frame second round matches of the Matunga Gymkhana 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament 2018, sponsored and hosted by Matunga Gymkhana, under the auspices of BSAM and played at the gymkhana’s billiards hall.

Patel enjoyed a good run of the ball and potted consistently to take complete control against Vijay Lilava of Aquaria Club and race to an authoritative 28-22, 43-8, 39-7 and 38-15 victory without much ado. Adani also had things much his own way and quashed the challenge from Hasnain Ajani.

Adani started with a fine effort of 25 in winning the opening frame which set the tone for his 36-8, 39-31, 40-0 and 47-28 win to progress to the third round.

Meanwhile, Arantxa Sanchis of Pune, the third women competitor, managed to survive the exit as she got the better of Chandrashekar Singh (CRMI) by a 4-2 margin. The former National Women’s 6-Red champions, Artanxa fought back after trailing 1-2 to pull through with the frame scores reading 44-15, 30-33, 16-39, 36-26, 38-25 and 32-7 in her favour.

Cricket Club of India cueists, Nikhil Ootam defeated Calvin Monteiro of Chembur Gym 4-1 (40-19, 38-0, 33-8, 31-33, 37-20) and Sidhraj Shah outplayed Tushar Pankhania of Bhayander 4-0 (29-12, 49-13, 39-12, 28-20) to also make the third round stage.

Results ( 2nd round): Rovin D’Souza (Railways) bt Prakash Hate (Aquaria Club) 4-0 (34-13, 41-1, 58-10, 36-0); Joseph Menezes (Otters) bt Shekhar Surve (Railways) 4-0 (55-18, 34-20, 34-31, 42-41); Nikhil Ootam (CCI) bt Calvin Monteiro (Chembur Gym) 4-1 (40-19, 38-0, 33-8, 31-33, 37-20); Viren Sharma (Pune) bt Chirag Kenia (Matunga Gym) 4-1 (24-31, 45926)-11, 48-10, 39-25, 50-40).