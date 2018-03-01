PCI suspends Para-swimmer Prasanta Karmakar for recording video of female swimmers

Bangalore: Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has suspended Para swimmer Prasanta Karmakar for three years after he was found recording video of female swimmers during an event in Jaipur last year.

The incident took place during the National Para Swimming Championship, which was held in Jaipur from March 31, 2017 to April 3, 2017. The PCI revealed that Karmakar has been suspended after a written complaint regarding acts of misconduct, misbehavior and manhandling by the Arjuna awardee swimmer was reported.

“He (Karmakar) gave a camera to one of his associates and asked him to make video films of female swimmers during the event. When the parents of those swimmers objected, the person making videos on instance of Prasanta Karmakar was called by Dr. V. K. Dabas, Chairman, Para Swimming, PCI wherein he told that the camera was given to him by Karmakar under instructions to make said video films,” the PCI said. “The person was stopped but soon after that, similar complaint again received and this time, Prasanta Karmakar was himself making videos of female swimmers with camera on tripod despite objection from their parents,” the statement added.

Even after Karmakar was asked to delete the video, he argued as to why his man was stopped from making a video before refusing to delete the same. “Karmakar was called by Chairman wherein, he ,in full anger, asked the Chairman and other office bearers of PCI that why they were stopping his man from making the video on which he was told that the act is being objected to by parents of the swimmers but Karmakar asked the PCI office bearers to show written objections on which the objecting parents immediately submitted their written complaints. Karmakar argued with Dr. Dabas and Mahipal Singh Arya from Haryana saying that he was an Arjuna awardee and refused to delete the video recordings of said swimmers,” the PCI said.

Meanwhile, Karmakar was also detained by police, though he was released later after he agreed to delete the videos and photos recorded by him and his associate. The PCI further said that it has also directed the Haryana Sports department to take strict disciplinary action against Karamkar for his above `intentional wrongdoings, misbehavior` and indicipline” “Having taken into consideration the act, conduct, behavior, response of Prasanta Karmakar and the gravity ofevents, Prasanta Karmakar, Swimmer, be suspended and is hereby suspended from participation and his being sponsored in any sports event by PCI for a period of three years w.e.f: 20.01.20I8 and recommendations be also made to his employer i.e. Haryana Sports department to take strict disciplinary action against him for his above intentional wrongdoings, misbehavior and indicipline,” the PCI said.

Karmakar, who has brought the nation many laurels with his performances in the pool, was honoured with the Major Dhyan Chand Award in 2015 and Bheem Award in 2014 besides being conferred with Swimmer of the Year award in 2009 and 2011. It should be noted that the 37-year-old is the first disabled swimmer to represent India at the World Swimming Championship in Argentina and to bag a medal. He was also India’s swimming team coach at the 2016 Rio Paralympic games.