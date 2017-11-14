PCB allows raising Pakistan Super League squad limit from 20 to 21

Lahore: A day after the conclusion of the star-studded player draft for the 2018 Pakistan Super League (PSL), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allowed the league franchises to raise their number of players from 20 to 21 and increase the player salary cap by USD 25,000. This means each franchise will now be allowed to pick a local player from the domestic circuit apart from the existing squads of 20 players.

The PCB revealed that all the six franchises had unanimously decided to increase their player salary cap, adding that they could now include one more player either from Pakistan or through talent hunt programmes.

“All [six] franchises unanimously decided to increase the player salary cap by USD 25,000 allowing teams to pick a squad of 21 players for this [PSL] season. The newly-inducted cricketers will be from Pakistan and may include players unearthed through talent hunt programmes or top performers from the National T20 Cup taking place in Rawalpindi currently,” the PCB said.

The decision was taken in the meeting of all franchises with PSL chairman Najam Sethi at the National Cricket Academy yesterday. The meeting was attended by Asher Schon, Managing Director Multan Sultans, Nadeem Omar, Owner Quetta Gladiators, Javed Afridi, Owner Peshawar Zalmi, Atif Rana, CEO Lahore Qalandars, Salman Iqbal, Owner Karachi Kings, and Ali Naqvi, Co-owner Islamabad United.

Meanwhile, Sethi reiterated PSL’s stance against corruption and vowed to further strengthen the league’s anti-corruption efforts. “The problem of counterfeit merchandising was also discussed [at the meeting]. It was decided that the league will take legal measures to clamp down on counterfeit merchandising,” Sethi said.

The upcoming third edition of the PSL will feature six teams for the first time. A total number of 34 matches will be held, including 10 games to be organised in Lahore and Karachi. The third edition of the PSL is set to begin on February 9 next year.