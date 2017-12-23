PBL 2018: PV Sindhu to lock horns with Saina Nehwal in opener

Guwahati: Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are all set to square off with each other during the first match between Chennai Smashers and Awadhe Warriors in the third edition of the upcoming Premier Badminton League (PBL) at the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

Sindhu, who had guided Chennai to a title triumph following an intense encounter against Mumbai Rockets last season, will hope to replicate the same performance this time around as well.

The 22-year-old Hyderabadi currently holds a 2-1 lead against Nehwal in their recent meetings, with Sindhu’s only loss coming in against the latter in the finals of the Senior National Badminton Championship in Nagpur last month.

Sindhu had enjoyed an amazing year, having clinched two Superseries titles besides also reaching the finals of the World Championships and the World Superseries Finals.

Nehwal, on the other hand, has seen a dip in form this year after a long-drawn struggle with injury. She, however, managed to add a title to her account by winning the National Championships.

The third edition of PBL will also mark the presence of ace shuttlers including, Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin, World No. 1 Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen, Chinese Taipei’s Tzu Wei Wang and Olympics silver medallist in doubles, Christinna Pedersen.