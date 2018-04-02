Payyade CC advance into semi-finals

Mumbai : Payyade Cricket Club scored a comfortable 29-run victory against Sunrise Cricket Club in a quarter-final match of the 69th Nawab Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament, which is being organised by the Islam Gymkhana under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association, at the Islam Gymkhana ground on Sunday.

Deciding to bat first Payyade lost both the opener quiet cheaply. But the number 3 bat Praful Waghela with a half century 56-run knock and number 4 bat Parag Khanapurkar 43 runs steered the team to a total of 160 for the loss of 6 wickets from their quota of 20 overs. Waghela’s 42 balls innings cantained 5 hits to the boundary ropes and one huge six, while Khanapurkar’s knock came from 39 balls with a solitary hit to the fence and one six. Sunil Mulik (2/34) and Akshay Darekar (2/32) got the wickets for Sunrise CC.

In reply, Sunrise CC batsmen were unable to get going and easily lost wickets as they could only score 131 runs for 9 wickets from 20 overs. Except for middle order batsmen Sunil Mulik 40 runs from 33 balls and Vishal 32 balls 33 runs, helped them to put up a semblance of a fight. Kalpesh Sawant (3/23) and Faheem K. (2/11) were Payyade’s main bowlers to pick up the wickets.

Brief scores: Payyade CC 160 for 6 wickets, 20 overs Praful Waghela 56 (42b, 5-4, 1-6), Parag Khanapurkar 43 (39b, 14, 16); Sunil Mulik 2/34, Akshay Darekar 2/32) beat Sunrise CC 131 for 9 wickets, 20 overs (Sunil Mulik 40 (33b, 4-4, 1-6), Vishal 33 (32b); Kalpesh Sawant 3/23, Faheem K. 2/11) by 29 runs.