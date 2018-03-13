Paytm is official Umpire Partner

New Delhi : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced a partnership with Paytm as the Official Umpire Partner of the Indian Premier League for the next five years.

Paytm is also the Title Sponsor of India Cricket.

“Paytm are presently the Title Sponsors of India Cricket and the relationship has now been extended to the IPL. Both Paytm and BCCI share a strong bond and we will continue to provide great value to Paytm,” Chairman IPL, Rajeev Shukla said.

“We are delighted to be the IPL Umpire Partner for the next five years. Cricket has been a key element in Paytm’s brand journey and it has worked brilliantly for our young brand,” said Founder and CEO of Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma.