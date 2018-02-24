Paul slapped with 4-year-ban for  possession of banned drug

New Delhi : Indian athlete Jithin Paul has been banned for four years after National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) found that the 400 metre hurdler was in possession of a prohibited substance called ‘Meldonium’.

With this ban, Paul becomes first Indian athlete to be sanctioned for such an offence.

Paul is a 400m hurdles National Open champion and a 2016 South Asian Games silver medallist.

NADA, in an official statement, said, “The panel concludes that athlete Jithin Paul was in possession of prohibited substance i.e. Meldonium and violated the Article 2.6 of the Anti-Doping rules of NADA 2015.”

The statement further notified that the athlete has been found in possession of Meldonium in his room at National Institute of Sports, Patiala, Punjab, during the search by NADA in April 2017. The Anti-Doping agency clarified that Paul had no reasonable justification of the prohibited substance in his room.