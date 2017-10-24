Free Press Journal
Patna outshine Haryana, to face Pune

Patna outshine Haryana, to face Pune

— By IANS | Oct 24, 2017 12:13 am
Mumbai : Defending champions Patna Pirates outclassed Haryana Steelers 69-30 in the second Eliminator of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 5 on Monday to set their clash with Eliminator 1 winner Puneri Paltan at the NSCI Stadium here.

Patna skipper Pardeep Narwal led from the front to score 34 points, the most by any raider in the history of Pro Kabaddi, and also became the first man to reach 300 raid points in Season 5.

Haryana’s famed defence led by Surender Nada and Mohit Chhillar failed miserably as they could score just three tackle points.


Monu Goyat made a superb start as he came up with a super raid in the second minute to give Patna a 4-1 lead.

