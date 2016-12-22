Patel elected unopposed as AIFF president for third time

New Delhi : Praful Patel was on Wednesday re-elected unopposed as the president of All India Football Federation for a four-year term – his third successive – and he promised to run AIFF in a “transparent” manner.

The Annual General Meeting was held here after the Delhi High Court on Tuesday vacated a stay on the elections.

The electoral process was completed in the presence of the appointed returning officer Justice Bipin Chandra Kandpal (Retd.) who declared Patel elected along with the Executive Committee for the term 2017-2020.

“I declare Mr. Praful Patel unanimously elected as the President of the All India Football Federation. All nominated persons for the posts of Executive Committee members have also been elected unanimously, subject to the final outcome of the pending court proceedings. Congratulations to all of them,” Justice Kandpal said.

Patel, a former Union Minister, served as acting president for one year after long-time head Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi suffered a cardiac arrest in 2008. He took over as full time president in October 2009 before being re-elected for the top job in December 2012.

“On behalf of the AIFF, I can assure you of the highest standard of ethics and transparency,” Patel said after being re-elected.

“I thank all of you for your support and I am grateful for your continuous support. I take pride in the fact that I have been given the honour of heading one of the most professional sports bodies in the country.”

Dilip Kumar Singh attended the AGM as an observer on behalf of the Government of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, while Kuldeep Vats was the observer on behalf of the Indian Olympic Association.

Besides, Purushottam Kattel, International Relations Officer, Asian Football Confederation and Shaji Prabhakaran, FIFA Regional Developmental Officer, South and Central Asia were also present on the occasion.

Chirag Tanna and Rochak Langer represented FSDL in the AGM. Elected members: Praful Patel (re-elected as President), Subrata Dutta (re-elected as Vice-President, East), K M I Mather (re-elected as Vice-President, South), Subhash Chopra (re-elected as Vice-President, North), Larsing Sawyan (re-elected as Vice-President, North-East), Manavendra Singh (elected as Vice-President, West).