Parthiv Patel’s 143 leads Gujarat to win maiden Ranji Trophy title

Indore: Gujarat clinched their maiden Ranji Trophy title as they rode on captain Parthiv Patel’s stupendous 143 to beat record champions Mumbai by five wickets on the final day here on Saturday.

Chasing a challenging 312-run target, second-time finalists Gujarat were in trouble at 89-3 but a 116-run stand between Parthiv and Manprit Juneja (54) helped them stay in a strong position.

Left-hander Parthiv, who recorded his 25th century in first-class cricket, then stitched a 94-run stand for the fifth wicket with Rujul Bhat (27 not out) to help Gujarat overhaul the target.