Parsee Gymkhana wins thriller vs GMP, enter final

Mumbai : Parsee Gymkhana opener Aakarshit Gomel’s impressive unbeaten knock of 65 runs, all-rounder Aman Khan’s fine performances 41 runs and two wickets for 24 runs and combined by their cool demeanour, they managed to clinch a tight 1-run victory against Greater Mumbai Police Gymkhana in a semi-final match of the 69th Nawab Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament, which is being organised by the Islam Gymkhana under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association, at the Islam Gymkhana ground on Friday.

In the final, Parsee Gymkhana will take on the winners of the second semi-final to be played between Payyade CC and Young Mohammedan CC on Sunday.

Brief scores: Parsee Gymkhana 173 for 5 wickets, 20 overs (Aakarshit Gomel 65*(53balls, 93 mts, 4×4, 2×6), Bhavish Shetty 40(26b, 4×4, 2×6), Aman Khan 41 (22b, 2×4, 2×6); Yogesh Jagtap 2/36, Santosh Shinde 1/29) beat Greater Mumbai 172 for 8 wickets, 20 overs (Shrikant Limbole 54 (40b, 5×6), Humayun Hirapure 38 (29b, 2×4, 3×6), Yash Chavan 23 (11b, 1×4, 2×6); Manish Rao 3/25, Aman Khan 2/24). Result: Parsee Gym won by 1 run.