Parkar’s six off last ball sends Knights to top

Mumbai : Akash Parkar smashed a last-ball six to lead Triumph Knights Mumbai North East to a thrilling win over NaMo Bandra Blasters at the Wankhede stadium on Friday.

The win took Knights to six points, the highest on the points table at this stage.

Chasing 184 for a win, Knights looked almost down and out of it, with 44 runs required from the last two overs, and five wickets in hand.

But Parkar brought the Knights back by smacking Azhar Ansari for two sixes and two fours in the 19th over.

It still looked difficult for the batting side before Vinayak Bhoir smashed two sixes off the first two balls of the 20th over bowled by Prashant Bhoir.

The equation eventually came down to six runs required from the final ball. Parkar kept his cool, and smashed a low full toss to mid-wicket stands, sending his teammates into a wild celebration.

Parkar remained unbeaten on 39 from 18 balls with the help of two fours and four sixes. Vinayak Bhoir played his role to perfection by scoring an unbeaten 19 off eight balls, with the help of two sixes.

The duo added 50 runs from 16 balls for an unbroken sixth wicket stand.

Brief scores: Namo Bandra Blasters 183 for 5 in 20 overs (Aman Khan 85, Shreyas Iyer 72, Kalpesh Sawant 2-3) lost to Mumbai North East Triumph Knights 184 for 5 in 20 overs (Shashank Singh 42, Akash Parkar 39, Suryakumar Yadav 36, Prashant Bhoir 2-47) by five wickets.