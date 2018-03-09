Paralympics 2018: Google marks commencement of the Pyeongchang winter games with special Doodle

New Delhi: Google is celebrating the commencement of the Winter Paralympics in PyeongChang city of South Korea with a special doodle. PyeongChang is all set to host the Paralympics from today.

Google’s special animated design shows para-athletes racing downhill together.

The Athletes are racing to capture a spot on the podium in six qualifying sports- alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, para ice hockey, snowboarding and wheelchair curling.

The Paralympics will run from March 9 to March 18.

The 2018 Games will mark the biggest winter Paralympics to date, with more than 560 athletes vying for over 80 medals. Winter Paralympics have been held since 1976. The first event was held in Sweden.