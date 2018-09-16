Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Sports / Pandit fights back to overcome Kadam

Pandit fights back to overcome Kadam

— By FPJ SPORTS DESK | Sep 16, 2018 12:06 am
FOLLOW US:

Pune : Anmol Pandit of Pune displayed strong fighting spirit and bounced back in grand fashion to pull off a tight 3-2 win against compatriot Kunal Kadam in a Senior Snooker first round qualifying match of the Maharashtra State Senior Snooker & Billiards Selection (leg-1) Championship 2018 and played at the Deccan Gymkhana billiards room on Saturday.

Kadam made a bright start by winning the opening two frames quite convincingly to take a commanding 2-0 lead.

But, a determined Pandit hit back by closely winning the next three frames to clinch a satisfying victory. Pandit managed to pull through with the frames scores reading 26-66, 48-59, 78-14, 47-28 and 65-54 in his favour.


Kolhapur’s Ameya Kalekar comfortably advanced to the second round defeating Pune’s Dhawal Gadhvi 3-1 (56-26, 41-78, 57-20, 59-43).

Meanwhile, Pune’s Abhishek Ranade cracked a break of 55 in the third frame as he scrapped past his city rival Aryan Rajhans (Pune) 3-2 (30-57, 61-22, 44-50, 69(55)-12, 58-18) in another first round tie.

Mumbai challengers, Kreishh Gurbaxani and Abhimanyu Gandhi, both marched into the second round. The 16-year-old Gurbaxani, who lost to Mumbai’s Rishabh Thakkar in the billiards final and  finished as the number two ranked billiards player in Maharashtra, tamed Abhishek Bora of Pune 3-0 (57-12. 59-15, 74-15). He signed off in style by compiling a break of 52 in the third frame.

Gandhi was in complete control and outplayed Pune’s Arya Bapat  3-0 (70-24, 73-11, 84-27) at the Poona Club billiards room.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Justice granted

    The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…

  • CJI mantle for Justice Ranjan Gogoi

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has saved itself from scathing criticism and huge embarrassment by appointing Justice Ranjan Gogoi as…

  • Now, Ranjan Gogoi has to tolerate ‘noisy judges’

    There is nothing in common between the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi with his retired brother judge…

  • Should Narendra Modi trust Americans?

    Narendra Modi. Pic/PtiIndia’s foreign policy options in respect of Russia, China, Iran and other countries with which the United States has problematic…

  • Foreigners to the fore again

    editorial, Foreigners, Draft National Register of Citizens, Assam, BJP, Amit ShahThe moment the Draft National Register of Citizens was published, omitting over forty lakh names from the list pertaining to…