Pandey-Dhoni power India to 188/4

Centurion : After put in to bat by South Africa’s skipper Duminy under a cloudy sky, Team India posted a challenging 188 for 4 in the second T20 international match at the Centurion Park here. Manish Pandey (79 no) and old war horse M S Dhoni (52) were the batting heroes for India as the stitched a 98 run partnership for the 5th wicket.

Pandey (48 balls, 6×4, 3×6) and Dhoni (28 balls, 4×4, 3×6) launched a brutal attack on South African bowlers after India was in a sopt of bother as they had lost 4 wickets by 11th over for 90 runs. Opener Rohit Sharma was out with a first ball duck. His partner Shikhar Dhawan made 24 before he got out to a full toss. India’s skipper Virat Kohli who is in sublime form, also got out scoring just one run. Limited overs specialist Suresh Raina (31) stitched a good partnership with Pandey before Phehlukwayo trapped him in front of the wickets. Earlier, for India, right-arm fast bowler Shardul Thakur made his T20I debut to replace Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI. Bumrah was rested as he was suffering abdomen stiffness.

South Africa, on the other hand, decided fielded the same team which played the first T20 match in Johannesburg.