Pakistan whitewashes Sri Lanka as international cricket returns to Lahore

Lahore: Pakistan on Sunday marked the return of international cricket on its soil with a comfortable 36-run win over Sri Lanka in the third and final Twenty20 match, which was played here at the Gaddafi stadium. With the easy win, Pakistan also clinched the series 3-0, winning the previous two matches in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Choosing to bat first in the historical match, Pakistan set a target of 180 at the loss of three wickets at the end of 20 overs.

The score was build with the help of half century coming from all-rounder Shoaib Malik and inputs from Babar Azam (34) and Umar Amin (45). The Sri Lankan side, except Dasun Shanaka who scored 54 off 36 balls, could not do much with falling wickets and fell short of 36 runs to submit the match to the Men in Green.

This victory will be remembered for ages by Pakistan as it welcomed Sri Lanka on its soil after almost eight years, since they were targeted in a terrorist attack in 2009. Resultantly, Pakistan was shunned by the foreign teams for almost eight years, citing security risks, due to which it was forced to play designated ‘home’ matches primarily in the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan has only hosted Zimbabwe for a short limited-overs series two years ago, since the 2009 terrorist attack. However, last month, it successfully hosted three-match T-20 Independence Cup against a World XI at Lahore, featuring high-profile international players.