‘Pakistan ‘way behind’ in terms of fitness’

Karachi : Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur believes that despite horrific performance on the recent tours to New Zealand and Australia, the team is moving in the right direction, barring the current levels of fitness and fielding.

Pakistan is facing a lot of criticism following its poor performance against New Zealand and Australia. “I certainly believe that we as Team Pakistan are moving in the right direction. I said coming into this job that we needed to create a structure of excellence and we are doing that,” Dawn quoted Arthur as saying.