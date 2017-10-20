Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Mohammad Hafeez reported for suspect bowling action for the third time

Dubai: Pakistan’s off-spinner Mohammad Hafeez has been reported with a suspect bowling action during the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The match officials’ report, which was handed over to the Pakistan team management, cited concerns about the legality of the 37-year-old’s bowling action. Hafeez’s bowling action will now be scrutinised further under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations. He is required to undergo testing within 14 days, and, during this period, Hafeez is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the assessments are known.

It should be noted that Hafeez has been earlier handed suspension for his suspected bowling action.

He was first suspended from bowling in December 2014. However, in April 2015, he was permitted to resume bowling following an independent reassessment where his action was found to be legal. Hafeez was suspended for a second time after an independent assessment revealed that he had employed an illegal bowling action after being reported in the Galle Test in June 2015.

As this was his second suspension within 24 months of the initial suspension in December 2014, he was suspended from bowling in international cricket for 12 months from July 2015.

On November 17, 2016, Hafeez underwent reassessment of his bowling action at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane and was allowed to resume bowling after his action was found to be legal.