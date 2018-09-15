Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2018 Live streaming: When and where to watch in India

Pakistan and Hong Kong will start their journey of Asia Cup on September 16, when they face each other at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Both the teams are in group A. The match will start from 5 PM (IST).

Pakistan is one of the strongest teams of Asia Cup tournament. They have won the title two times in the past and last time they won the Asia Cup trophy in 2012. Then they lost to Sri Lanka in the final in 2014 and later in 2016, they could not even reach the final. So this time, Pakistan will look to elevate their performance in Asia Cup 2018 and will to start it with a victory in the first match against Hong Kong.

On the other hand, Hong Kong is not a quite powerful team in cricket but they have played the Asia Cup tournaments on earlier occasions. This time, they defeated UAE to bag a position in the final. Although, there are less changes of Hong Kong bagging the title, they will surely look to amaze everyone with their performance and they will look to start it right from the first match against Pakistan.

Watch Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2018 telecast on these channels

The match between Pakistan vs Hong Kong at Dubai International Cricket Stadium will be aired on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD. The match will start from 5 PM (IST).

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2018 will be live streaming online on these apps

The live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar. The match can also be seen on Jio Tv and Airtel Tv.

Squad:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Harris Sohail, Imam ul Haq, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammed Amir, Shoaib Malik, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi.

Hong Kong: Anshuman Rath (captain), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Cameron McAulson, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Arshad Mohammed, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Raag Kapur, Scott McKehnie, Tanvir Ahmed, Tanvir Afzal, Waqas Khan, Aftab Hussain.