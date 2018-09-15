Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream 11 for Pakistan and Hong Kong

Pakistan and Hong Kong will start their journey of Asia Cup on September 16, when they face each other at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Both the teams are in group A. The match will start from 5 PM (IST).

After winning the Asia Cup title in 2012, Pakistan’s performance deteriorated as they lost the final against Sri Lankan in Asia Cup 2014, and then could not qualify for finals in Asia Cup 2016. However, their ODI team has become more powerful now and they will look to show a commendable performance this time.

Here is the FPJ’s dream 11 for Pakistan team

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Harris Sohail, Imam ul Haq, Hasan Ali, Mohammed Amir, Shoaib Malik, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi.

On the other hand, Hong Kong has qualified for Asia Cup 2018 tournament after defeating UAE in qualifiers and now they will look to showcase their skills in the tournament. They will eye a victory in the first match itself so as to prove their strength to everyone. However, they will face a very tough challenge against Pakistan.

Here is the FPJ’s dream 11 for Hong Kong team

Hong Kong: Anshuman Rath, Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Nawaz, Nadeem Ahmed, Raag Kapur, Tanvir Ahmed, Tanvir Afzal, Waqas Khan, Aftab Hussain.