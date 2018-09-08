Pakistan vs Bhutan SAFF Cup 2018 Live! When and where to watch in India
Pakistan and Bhutan will play against each other today in the ongoing SAFF Cup 2018 football tournament. Both the teams are in Group B. The match will start from 3:30 PM (IST).
Since there are four teams in Group B, each team has to play 3 matches and the top two teams will qualify for semi-finals. Pakistan earlier defeated Nepal 2-1, but later lost to Bangladesh 0-1 in the second match. Today, they have to win in order to keep their chances of entering the finals alive.
On the other hand, Bhutan has lost both of its earlier matches. First, it lost to Bangladesh 2-0 and then to Nepal 4-0. Bhutan cannot qualify for semi-finals now but they can ensure a win in their final match to end the tournament on a winning note.
Watch Pakistan vs Bhutan SAFF Cup 2018 telecast on these channels.
The match between Pakistan vs Bhutan will be shown on D sports from 3:30 pm onwards.