Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 ‘Super 4’ Live streaming: When and where to watch in India

In a do-or-die match, Pakistan and Bangladesh will lock horns against each other in a what can be touted as a virtual semi-final. While winner will directly go in the finals, another one will go home. The pressure will be on Pakistan to deliver as the team is struggling for quite some time now. From batsmen to bowlers, none except Shoaib Malik has performed.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, need to keep perform good. The team has been unpredictable since start but had performed above par. Here’s all you need to know about Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup ‘Super Four’ final encounter:

When and where you can watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh ‘Super Four’ match on TV in India?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh ‘Super Four’ encounter will begin at 17.00 IST and will be LIVE Streamed on Star Sports Network.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 ‘Super Four’ clash will be live streaming online on these apps

The live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar. The match can also be seen on Jio Tv and Airtel Tv.