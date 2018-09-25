Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 ‘Super 4’: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for Pakistan and Bangladesh

Pakistan team who is struggling in all the departments will take on Bangladesh in final ‘Super 4’ encounter of ongoing Asia Cup. Pakistan, in the last game, faced a humiliating 9-wicket defeat to India. It will be a do-or-die match for both the teams, as a defeat in the match will rule them out of the tournament while the other team will directly go in the final. Pakistan needs to get back in gear to make it to the finals. Their bowling, top-order and middle-order except Shoaib Malik are struggling to get back in form. Malik in last two games scored 78 and 51 to register a victory. Here we see the probable dream XI for the Men in Green:

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir and Junaid Khan.

On the other hand, the situation is similar for the Bangla tigers as well. The team registered a thrilling win over Afghanistan. But this time, challenge would be bigger and a good show will help them get past against Pakistan. The Bangla openers need to roar as winners to get the finals ticket and face India. Here we see the probable dream XI for Bangla tigers:

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan, Ariful Haque and Nazmul Hossain Shanto.