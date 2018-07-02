Pakistan vs Australia, T20I Tri-series Match 2: LIVE Score, Match Commentary, Updates

After an embarrassing England tour, Australia team will now face Pakistan in tri-nation series involving Zimbabwe. It was upsetting England tour for Australia as they lost all games played (five one-day international and one-off T20I). They will enter the field aiming to gain lost glory and in search of their first win in more than four months. On the other hand, Pakistan started the tournament on a winning note by beating Zimbabwe by 74 runs in the opening match. The world’s top-ranked T20 side, sent an early warning as they cruised to a big victory over the hosts ahead of their match against Australia

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (VC), Ashton Agar, Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Jack Wildermuth

Pakistan squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan.