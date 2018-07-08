Pakistan vs Australia T20I Tri-series final Match 6: LIVE Score, Match Commentary, Updates

Australia and Pakistan clash in the final of the T20 International tri-series on Sunday, 8 July at the Harare Sports Club to end an energetic journey. Both teams won three and lost one of their four games in the league stage and each has beaten the other once in their two encounters in the series so far.

For Pakistan, a 45-run victory over Australia in their last league match on Thursday 5 July will act as a morale booster ahead of the final. That game was Australia’s first loss in the series, after which they bounced back well to beat Zimbabwe by five wickets on Friday, to get back to winning.

Australian captain Aaron Finch, who hit back to back half centuries in the first two games of the series. After scoring 68 against Pakistan on July 2, Finch smashed his own world record by hitting 172 against Zimbabwe, the highest score by any batsman in T20I cricket. Australia won both those games.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Jack Wildermuth

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (c, wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan